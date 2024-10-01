Nordic Synthesis: Implications from Global Strategic Trends 7
Informed by Global Strategic Trends 7 (GST 7), this report gathers insights from the Nordics and analyses the implications for long term strategic development in the Nordic region.
Documents
Details
Nordic Synthesis: Implications from Global Strategic Trends 7 sees delegates from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden explore the long-term trends expected to shape both their individual societies and the broader security landscape of the Nordic region in the coming decades.
Who should read this publication
Nordic Synthesis analyses GST 7 and discuss its implications and resulting policy recommendations for the Nordic region. This may provide a context and deeper understanding of the region for those in the Ministry of Defence, and wider government, who are involved in developing long-term plans, strategies, policies and capabilities.