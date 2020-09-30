The Integrated Operating Concept 2025
Integrated Operating Concept calls into question the traditional approach to war fighting.
Documents
Details
The Integrated Operating Concept 2025 sets out a new approach to the utility of armed force in an era of persistent competition and a rapidly evolving character of warfare. It represents the most significant change in UK military thought in several generations. It will lead to a fundamental transformation in the military instrument and the way it is used.
Related Information
Published 30 September 2020