The Integrated Operating Concept 2025

Integrated Operating Concept calls into question the traditional approach to war fighting.

Published 30 September 2020
Ministry of Defence

The Integrated Operating Concept 2025 (accessible version)

Details

The Integrated Operating Concept 2025 sets out a new approach to the utility of armed force in an era of persistent competition and a rapidly evolving character of warfare. It represents the most significant change in UK military thought in several generations. It will lead to a fundamental transformation in the military instrument and the way it is used.

