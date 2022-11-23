The Medical Operating Concept (MedOpC) considers how the Defence Medical Services (DMS) will respond to the strategic direction of the Integrated Review, Defence Command Paper, and the IOpC. It explores the nuances of providing medical support across the Integrated Operating Framework (IOF) within the likely constraints of Integrated Force 2030 and proposes ways to optimise medical capability.

MedOpC will help to inform policy direction, force development and investment decisions out to 2030. It will prompt areas that require further exploration through research, innovation and experimentation.

The primary aims of MedOpC are to:

identify the key challenges of delivering medical support to the IOF within the likely operating context out to 2030;

highlight the medical risk of the IOF demand and propose ways to manage it; and

explore how the DMS can optimise medical operational capability that is adaptable across the IOF continuum to meet the challenges of ‘operate’ activities whilst retaining a credible ability to support ‘war fight’ activity.

Who should read this publication

MedOpC is essential for medical force development personnel and is of value to everyone working with and within the DMS to understand how we must shape our approach to meet the demands of the IOpC out to 2030.

The operational community and those who are involved in the planning and risk management of Defence activities need to understand the challenges of medical support over this time frame. MedOpC will provide them with an insight to proposed approaches to inform their own thinking and decisions.

​​​​​​​MedOpC also seeks to inform our national and international partners and allies of our conceptual thinking.

