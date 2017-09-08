Guidance
Future of command and control (JCN 2/17)
This JCN considers how to deliver agile command and control to offer decisive advantage in response to operational complexity.
Joint concept note (JCN) 2/17, future of command and control, aims to consider how we can deliver agile command and control (C2), to offer decisive advantage in response to operational complexity and how defence should best develop and sustain an enduring and agile C2 capability.
This note should be read and understood by anyone with an interest in improving our command and control system. In particular, it must be read by those responsible for force and capability development, and by operational commanders and staffs as they consider how to better operate in both the contemporary and future operating environment. It must also be read by the staff and students at the Joint Services Command and staff college, and single service warfare centres.
Central to the future force concept is exploiting information, being more integrated as a force and being more adaptable to changing circumstances are the three central ideas of enhancing joint action. Delivering agile C2 is also seen as the pre-eminent future force joint function, a fundamental requirement to help deal with complex, uncertain and rapidly changing contemporary and future operating environments.
Agile C2 can improve our operational gearing by enabling strategy to be better connected to tactical actions, across all domains (cyber, space, maritime, land and air) and in a full spectrum and multi-national context. Achieving this agile C2 will require us to change our military culture. Technology alone will not deliver the capability leap we need. As a socio-technical system, this will require planned change in the whole of our C2 system, people, processes, structures and technology, if it is to be match fit for the information age and able to exploit the cognitive advantages of both human and machine.
Published: 8 September 2017
From: Ministry of Defence
Part of: Joint Concept Note (JCN)