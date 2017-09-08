Future of command and control (JCN 2/17)

Joint concept note ( JCN ) 2/17, future of command and control, aims to consider how we can deliver agile command and control ( C2 ), to offer decisive advantage in response to operational complexity and how defence should best develop and sustain an enduring and agile C2 capability.

This note should be read and understood by anyone with an interest in improving our command and control system. In particular, it must be read by those responsible for force and capability development, and by operational commanders and staffs as they consider how to better operate in both the contemporary and future operating environment. It must also be read by the staff and students at the Joint Services Command and staff college, and single service warfare centres.

Central to the future force concept is exploiting information, being more integrated as a force and being more adaptable to changing circumstances are the three central ideas of enhancing joint action. Delivering agile C2 is also seen as the pre-eminent future force joint function, a fundamental requirement to help deal with complex, uncertain and rapidly changing contemporary and future operating environments.