Human-Machine Teaming (JCN 1/18)

Joint Concept Note ( JCN ) 1/18, Human-Machine Teaming articulates the challenges and opportunities that robotic and artificial intelligence ( AI ) technologies offer, and identifies how we achieve military advantage through human-machine teams. Its purpose is to guide coherent future force development and help frame defence strategy and policy.

