Joint Concept Note 3/21 - Future Joint Personnel Recovery

Joint Concept Note ( JCN ) 3/21, Future Joint Personnel Recovery ( JPR ) is an exploratory concept that aims to inform how future UK JPR is developed. It is not intended to define how JPR operations should be conducted nor to act as a definitive operating concept; specific aims of the JCN are to:

establish a future vision for JPR

establish the attributes and critical foundations of JPR

provide Defence with insights into potential areas for JPR capability development

Examining a time frame from now until 2040, influenced by the Integrated Review and the Defence Command Paper, and using themes from the Integrated Operating Concept and Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 0-01, UK Defence Doctrine (due to be released 2021), this JCN explores how changing the way we operate will affect the UK’s approach to JPR .

A new JPR policy was published in 2019, followed by a JPR strategy in 2020; these documents will provide a strong foundation for cohering JPR across Defence in the short term. However, the Military Capability Board (MCB) has requested a review of the conceptual underpinning of JPR ; this JCN will, therefore, provide a long-term view that will shape how JPR might be developed beyond current policy and strategy.

JPR overview

The publication is divided into three chapters:

a. Chapter 1 examines the strategic context against which future JPR needs to be considered. It then explores what JPR is and why it is conducted today and finishes by providing a vision for future JPR .

b. Chapter 2 establishes the key attributes of JPR and explores the critical foundations for future JPR development.

c. Chapter 3 examines the threats and opportunities that will affect future JPR and then explores likely milestones for JPR developments over the coming two decades which lead to key insights that will assist Defence with long-term development of future JPR .​

Who should read JPR ?