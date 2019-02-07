Deterrence: The Defence Contribution (JDN 1/19)

Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/19, Deterrence: the Defence Contribution, outlines how Defence contributes to deterrence carried out by the UK government.

JDN 1/19 reflects the return to prominence of deterrence in national and international thinking. Deterrence is not a brand-new way of doing business that solves all problems.

This JDN seeks to explain how deterrence works in the 21st Century context, as opposed to that of the bipolar Cold War. It explains the context for deterrence activity, against which Defence contributes to national security and deterrence as part of an integrated and cross-government approach. It covers a significant number of deterrence factors and considerations and seeks to explain their complex interrelationships.