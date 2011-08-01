Understanding and Intelligence Support to Joint Operations (JDP 2-00)

Joint Doctrine Publication ( JDP ) 2-00, Understanding and Intelligence Support to Joint Operations (Third Edition) describes the increasingly cross-governmental nature of intelligence and the need to work collaboratively, including with partners and allies.

It assumes that in the 21st Century, we will conduct intelligence in an inter-departmental and inter-agency context. This will involve integration and cooperation between government departments and the UK intelligence community.

An enduring aspect of this approach is that commanders at all levels will still need accurate and timely intelligence to inform their decision-making, but they must know and understand their own role and that of their staff in developing and delivering it.

Who should read this publication

JDP 2-00 is written with four audiences in mind. Primarily, it informs senior commanders how their intelligence staff should work to support their decision-making.

Second, it provides the opportunity for commanders at all levels to gain an understanding of the value of intelligence and the intelligence process.

Third, it provides a principal reference document for intelligence specialists on which subordinate documents can be based.

Finally, it provides external readers an explanation of Ministry of Defence intelligence functions.

