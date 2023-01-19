Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (JDN 1/23)

Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/23, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) captures concepts of current and future developments in ISR and draws together elements of existing doctrine and best practice.

Who should read this publication

JDN 1/23, ISR is written with the following audiences in mind.

Primarily, it informs senior commanders about how ISR staff can support their operations.

Secondly, it provides the opportunity for commanders at all levels to understand the value of ISR.

Thirdly, it provides a reference point alongside Allied joint doctrine for Defence ISR and intelligence specialists.

Finally, it also provides external readers with an explanation of Defence ISR functions.

Note: JDNs are developed to fill doctrinal gaps or to stimulate discussion for informing future doctrine. They are authoritative, based on current practice and established doctrine, but they are not ratified.

