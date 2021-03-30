Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach

The Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach sets out the ambition, the principles and the methods needed for UK Defence to meet the challenge of climate change.

Ministry of Defence
30 March 2021

Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach (accessible version)

The Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach seeks to inspire all those in and connected to defence through three interlocking ambitions, set around adaptation and resilience, sustainability and net zero, and global leadership.

