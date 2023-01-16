Multi-Domain Multinational Understanding
A Multinational Capability Development Campaign (MCDC) report that explores multi-domain understanding from an international perspective.
Multi-Domain Multinational Understanding aims to develop a common understanding of how military forces can maintain advantage over their adversaries in a multi-domain way.
This report:
- provides an overview of the current global security environment;
- addresses differences in ‘multi-domain’ terminology from international perspectives;
- sets out multi-domain principles to provide guidance for integrating across multiple domains; and
- recommends follow-on projects to further enhance subject understanding and better preparedness to face the challenges of the global security environment.
Note: Multinational Capability Development Campaign is designed to develop and deliver new non-materiel capabilities to enhance partnerships and effectiveness in joint, multinational and coalition operations.
This document was developed and written by the contributing and observing nations and organisations of the MCDC program community of interest.