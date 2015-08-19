Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (AJP-3.14)
Allied Joint Publication-3.14 describes the fundamental aspects of force protection and provides guidance on the planning and implementation of force protection.
Documents
Details
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.14, Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (Edition B Version 1) describes the fundamental aspects of force protection and provides guidance to commanders and their staff on the planning and implementation of force protection, primarily at the joint operational level, but it can be used at any level.
Who should read this publication
This publication is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and their staff. However, the doctrine may also be instructive to those planning for activities being carried out by a coalition of NATO member states, partners and non-NATO nations. It also provides a reference for non-military actors.
You may also be interested in
Updates to this page
Last updated 7 November 2024 + show all updates
-
Added 'Allied Joint Publication-3.14, Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (Edition B Version 1)'.
-
First published.