Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (AJP-3.14)

Allied Joint Publication-3.14 describes the fundamental aspects of force protection and provides guidance on the planning and implementation of force protection.

Ministry of Defence
19 August 2015
7 November 2024

Allied Joint Publication-3.14, Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (Edition B Version 1)

Ref: AJP-3.14

PDF, 3.17 MB, 109 pages

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.14, Allied Joint Doctrine for Force Protection (Edition B Version 1) describes the fundamental aspects of force protection and provides guidance to commanders and their staff on the planning and implementation of force protection, primarily at the joint operational level, but it can be used at any level.

This publication is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and their staff. However, the doctrine may also be instructive to those planning for activities being carried out by a coalition of NATO member states, partners and non-NATO nations. It also provides a reference for non-military actors.

