Understanding the Value of Defence: Towards a Defence Value Proposition for the UK

The MOD’s Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) commissioned a study by the Global Strategic Partnership to explore and map the ways in which Defence contributes value.

While the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) continues to deepen its own understanding of the economic dimension of defence – including the impact of industrial strategy and policies on acquisition, innovation, skills and exports – and the HMT Green Book provides a shared assessment framework within government, the lack of a common approach to defining, measuring and describing defence’s contribution to prosperity continues to affect Defence’s ability to articulate a persuasive case for the value of defence to the UK.

Defence has historically sometimes been viewed within wider society as a largely unavoidable part of government expenditure, with limited understanding of the wider benefits to the nation that it delivers. The analysis contained in this report seeks to inform a better understanding of why defence exists and how the direct and indirect value that defence brings to the nation (in terms of security, influence and wider prosperity) can be better articulated to audiences across both the UK government and the wider public. The report defines a conceptual framework through which UK Defence could better articulate the totality of its value proposition to the nation, through a ‘Defence Value Proposition’ based on the following components:

protecting the UK’s people against today’s myriad security threats, risks and hazards

the role of defence as the insurance policy of both government and society against an uncertain future

the benefits that defence brings to the UK’s influence and standing with allies, partners and potential adversaries

the contribution of UK defence to wider international security, tackling the causes of instability and conflict

the direct and indirect benefits that defence provides to the UK economy, enabling trade, industry and innovation

the role of defence as a vital part of the UK’s national identity, social cohesion and local communities

This report was developed in 2020 to inform thinking ahead of the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, the 2021 Defence Command Paper and Defence and Security Industrial Strategy.

The report will help the MOD in considering how to better explain why it exists, and what it contributes in value added, to different audiences across defence, across government, across society or outside the UK. It complements parallel research conducted by RAND Europe and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory into potential methodologies for quantifying the primary contribution of Defence to national prosperity – the benefit of security and protection from external threats.