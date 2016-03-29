Allied Joint Doctrine for Recovery of Personnel in a Hostile Environment (AJP-3.7)
This publication provides the fundamental principles for the recovery of personnel in a hostile environment, taking into account each national responsibilities and considerations where applicable.
Allied joint publication (AJP)-3.7, Allied Joint Doctrine for Recovery of Personnel in a Hostile Environment (Edition B Version 1) is the Allied joint publication for the preparation, planning, execution and adaptation of personnel recovery (PR) across the full spectrum of Alliance missions, operations and to some extent activities in a hostile environment.
This publication will be published with UK national elements in due course.
Who should read this publication
AJP-3.7 provides direction and guidance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operational commanders and staffs with responsibilities related to the recovery of personnel