Allied Joint Doctrine for Recovery of Personnel in a Hostile Environment (AJP-3.7)

This publication provides the fundamental principles for the recovery of personnel in a hostile environment, taking into account each national responsibilities and considerations where applicable.

Ministry of Defence and Joint Forces Command
29 March 2016
19 June 2025 — See all updates

Allied Joint Publication-3.7, Allied Joint Doctrine for Recovery of Personnel in a Hostile Environment (Edition B Version 1)

Ref: AJP-3.7

PDF, 1.2 MB, 54 pages

Allied joint publication (AJP)-3.7, Allied Joint Doctrine for Recovery of Personnel in a Hostile Environment (Edition B Version 1) is the Allied joint publication for the preparation, planning, execution and adaptation of personnel recovery (PR) across the full spectrum of Alliance missions, operations and to some extent activities in a hostile environment. 

This publication will be published with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

AJP-3.7 provides direction and guidance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operational commanders and staffs with responsibilities related to the recovery of personnel

19 June 2025

  1. Updated with new version B.

  2. First published.

