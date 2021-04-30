Allied Joint Doctrine for Host-Nation Support (AJP-4.3)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Host-Nation Support (Edition A Version 1), is a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) operations architecture and derives its authority from and complements AJP-3, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Conduct of Operations.

It is the NATO doctrine that articulates the common framework surrounding the responsibilities of a host nation for rendering civil or military assistance in peace, crisis or war to NATO or other forces and NATO organisations operating on/from or in transit through its territory.

AJP-4.3 replaces AJP-4.5, Allied Joint Doctrine for Host-Nation Support following an AJP-4 series taxonomy reorganisation. Generic NATO templates are included at the annexes to enable the development of support arrangements from concept of requirement through to technical arrangement and memorandum of understanding.

Who should read this publication

This publication is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders, staffs and forces, but is also a valuable reference for coalitions of NATO member states, partners, non-NATO nations and other organisations.

