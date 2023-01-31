Allied Joint Doctrine for the Military Contribution to Stabilization (AJP-3.28)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.28, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Military Contribution to Stabilization (Edition A Version 1) is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) doctrine for the planning, execution and assessment of military support to stabilization in the context of Allied joint operations.

AJP-3.28 provides joint force commanders and staffs at the operational and higher tactical level with the principles and general guidance necessary to plan and conduct military support to stabilization in Allied joint operations.

This publication supersedes AJP-3.4.5, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Military Contribution to Stabilization and Reconstruction, which is no longer extant.

AJP-3.28 will be republished with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

AJP-3.28 is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and staffs. However, the doctrine is instructive to, and provides a useful framework for, operations conducted by a coalition of NATO members, partners and non-NATO nations. It also provides a reference for NATO civilian and non-NATO actors.

