Allied Joint Doctrine for the Military Contribution to Humanitarian Assistance (AJP-3.26)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.26, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Military Contribution to Humanitarian Assistance is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) doctrine for the military planning, execution and assessment of humanitarian assistance (HA) in the context of Allied joint operations.

This publication provides commanders and staff with the principles and guidance necessary to plan and conduct the military contribution to humanitarian assistance in joint operations. It does not restrict the authority of commanders; they will be expected to organize assigned forces and to plan and execute appropriate operations to accomplish the mission.

This publication will be republished with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

AJP-3.26 is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and their staff. However, the doctrine is instructive to, and provides a useful framework for, operations conducted by a coalition of NATO members, partners and non-NATO participants.

