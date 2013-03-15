Guidance

Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (JDP 3-51)

JDP 3-51 provides guidance and insights when planning and executing national, non-combatant evacuation operations.

Ministry of Defence
15 March 2013
25 March 2021, see all updates

Joint Doctrine Publication 3-51: Non-combatant evacuation operations (third edition)

Ref: JDP 3-51 PDF, 6.42MB, 92 pages

JDP 3-51 (3rd Edition) reflects the modern operating environment and lessons from recent Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO). It contains guidance and insight to assist military commanders and staff, and partners across government to plan and execute national NEOs in a range of scenarios.

