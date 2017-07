Non-combatant evacuation operations ( NEOs ) are usually limited, rapid, small scale operations. The main characteristic of a NEO is urgency, which can result in hasty planning and execution with limited opportunity to establish or modify memorandum of understanding or Status of Forces Agreements.

The successful conduct of a NEO requires that diplomatic and military elements work as a team. The safe and orderly evacuation of non-combatants largely depends on the joint force commander’s ability to coordinate the operation with the heads of missions and supporting NATO military commands. AJP-3.4.2 has been developed for a NATO -led operation. However, this publication also provides guidance to NATO nations on how to plan and execute a NEO .

