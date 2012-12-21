Disaster Relief Operations Overseas (JDP 3-52)

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 3-52, Disaster Relief Operations Overseas: the Military Contribution (Third Edition) describes operations by forces generated specifically to support disaster relief efforts.

Disaster relief operations are inherently multi-agency, and often multinational, operations that are undertaken as part of an integrated approach; hence JDP 3-52 has been produced in cooperation with other government departments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Who should read this publication

The primary audience for JDP 3-52 is military commanders and their respective staffs who are (or will become) involved in military operations that contribute to disaster relief operations overseas.

The publication may also be of use to other government departments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations who may operate with, or alongside, UK military forces as part of an integrated approach.

You may also be interested in