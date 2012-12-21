Guidance

Disaster Relief Operations Overseas (JDP 3-52)

Joint Doctrine Publication 3-52 describes operations by forces generated specifically to support disaster relief efforts.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 December 2012
Last updated
21 October 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Joint Doctrine Publication 3-52, Disaster Relief Operations Overseas: the Military Contribution (Third Edition)

Ref: JDP 3-52 PDF, 2.71 MB

Details

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 3-52, Disaster Relief Operations Overseas: the Military Contribution (Third Edition) describes operations by forces generated specifically to support disaster relief efforts.

Disaster relief operations are inherently multi-agency, and often multinational, operations that are undertaken as part of an integrated approach; hence JDP 3-52 has been produced in cooperation with other government departments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Who should read this publication

The primary audience for JDP 3-52 is military commanders and their respective staffs who are (or will become) involved in military operations that contribute to disaster relief operations overseas.

The publication may also be of use to other government departments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations who may operate with, or alongside, UK military forces as part of an integrated approach.

You may also be interested in

Published 21 December 2012
Last updated 21 October 2022 + show all updates

  1. You may also be interested in links added.

  2. Added new version of JDP 3-52

  3. First published.

Related content