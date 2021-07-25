Allied Joint Doctrine for the Deployment and Redeployment of Forces (AJP-3.13)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.13, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Deployment and Redeployment (Edition A Version 1) is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) doctrine that articulates the common framework surrounding the command, coordination and synchronisation aspects of deployment and redeployment for Allied joint operations. It covers the principles and structures, systems and procedures crucial to the necessary processes.

AJP-3.13 emphasises that deployment and redeployment are separate stages of an operation. They are delivered through the joint core activity of sustain and are enabled through the joint function of sustainment.

This edition is published with UK national elements.

Who should read this publication

This publication is intended primarily as guidance for commanders, staffs and forces at the joint operational level, but it also a valuable reference for coalitions of NATO member states, partners, non-NATO nations and other organisations.

