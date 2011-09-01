UK Terminology Supplement to NATOTerm (JDP 0-01.1)

Joint Doctrine Publication 0-01.1, UK Terminology Supplement to NATOTerm (2018 Edition) provides the Defence community with endorsed UK joint definitions that are additional national definitions to the NATO terminology database (NATOTerm).

Terminology forms a foundation for common understanding, and therefore builds interoperability. The 2012 direction by Chief of the Defence Staff and Permanent Under Secretary to ‘put NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] at the heart of Defence’, has also been adhered to for terminology. Personnel should be aware of the terminological principles described in this publication and, when using terminology, aim to use agreed terminology whenever possible to ensure coherence across Defence.

