The defence wargaming handbook has been published by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre ( DCDC ). It describes how wargaming can be used to explore issues at the national strategic, strategic, operational and tactical levels and across all domains and environments.

Designed to introduce the topic, the handbook discusses how wargaming can be applied to education and training, planning and executive decision-making. It is intended for all defence personnel, in particular those who have wargaming as part of their responsibilities, wargame sponsors and those who are tasked to design and execute a wargame.

