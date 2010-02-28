Red teaming: a guide to the use of this decision making tool in defence.

A red team is a team that is formed with the objective of subjecting an organisation’s plans, programmes, ideas and assumptions to rigorous analysis and challenge.

The idea of using red teams has been around for a long time. Commercial enterprises, such as IBM, and government agencies such as Defence Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency, have long used them to reduce risks and to improve their problem solving.

Over the last couple of years, red teaming has become more widely used in the UK. It is now recognised as a major aid to decision making in the planning and policy functions of defence.