The Defence Experimentation for Force Development Handbook (version 2) articulates defence’s approach to ‘Defence Experimentation’ in support of Force Development. The handbook provides information on why and how Defence Experimentation should be used and serves as a reference for the governance, management and exploitation of Defence Experimentation activities.

The Defence Experimentation for Force Development Handbook is primarily intended to assist defence personnel who have Force Development and experimentation as part of their responsibilities, but also to provide broader understanding to staff in policy and strategy formulation; science and technology; capability development, innovation and acquisition; and also to operational commanders and their staffs.

Members of other government departments, industry, academia and allies with whom defence personnel are likely to engage are also encouraged to refer to this handbook.

