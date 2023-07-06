The Influence Wargaming Handbook provides general guidance and highlights points that require consideration in the context of wargaming.

This handbook assumes that the reader is familiar with wargaming and the associated red teaming good practice and will focus on factors that relate specifically to wargaming influence.

The Influence Wargaming Handbook should be read alongside the Wargaming Handbook and Red Teaming Handbook.

Watch this video on the Influence Wargaming Handbook

Who should read this publication

The Influence Wargaming Handbook is intended for all Defence and security personnel, including partners across government, related non-government departments and those in the private sector.

The handbook is split to accommodate different audiences. Chapters one and two are aimed at the owners of influence-related problems (for example, potential wargame sponsors), so they can better understand how wargaming can be used to support their activities. Chapters three and four are aimed at practitioners who design and deliver influence wargames.

