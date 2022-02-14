Allied administrative publications (AAPs)

The Allied joint doctrine development process outlined in this publication describes the roles and responsibilities, and provides detailed guidance for developing, staffing, maintaining, revising and cancelling AJPs.

The UK have declared that we will put ‘put NATO at the heart of defence’. The Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) use AAP-47 as its baseline to produce our national joint doctrine publications with national elements inserted to identify those areas where the processes differ.

This publication should be read in conjunction with the DCDC Writers’ Handbook.

