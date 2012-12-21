UK Joint Operations Doctrine (JDP 01)

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 01, UK Joint Operations Doctrine (First Edition) introduces North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operational-level doctrine and explains the national context to ensure its utility for a UK joint force commander and their staff.

JDP 01 does not duplicate information contained within Allied joint operational-level doctrine; instead, it will reference the appropriate NATO publication.

It provides the strategic context for national and coalition operations, explaining: how our national military instrument works alongside other levers of national power in pursuit of policy objectives; our structures and processes for formulating strategy and for crisis management; and any differences between UK and NATO processes.

Who should read this publication

JDP 01 is written to assist a joint force commander and their staff on operations and in their education and training. Tactical commanders and headquarters who seek to understand the processes they are supporting will also find it useful.

It will also help other UK government departments and non-UK partners to understand our approach to operations.

You may also be interested in