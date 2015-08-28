Defence Engagement (JDN 1/15)
Joint Doctrine Note 1/15 helps readers to understand the frameworks, actors, activities, strategies, and planning processes that currently underpin Defence engagement.
Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/15, Defence Engagement has been written to: help readers to understand the frameworks, actors, activities, strategies, and planning processes that currently underpin defence engagement and, stimulate debate, across a joint audience, on the requirements and challenges of delivering effective Defence engagement.
Note: JDNs are developed to fill doctrinal gaps or to stimulate discussion for informing future doctrine. They are authoritative, based on current practice and established doctrine, but they are not ratified.
