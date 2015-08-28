Guidance

Defence Engagement (JDN 1/15)

Joint Doctrine Note 1/15 helps readers to understand the frameworks, actors, activities, strategies, and planning processes that currently underpin Defence engagement.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
28 August 2015
Last updated
7 November 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Joint Doctrine Note 1/15, Defence Engagement (First Edition)

Ref: JDN 1/15 PDF, 2.2 MB, 102 pages

Details

Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/15, Defence Engagement has been written to: help readers to understand the frameworks, actors, activities, strategies, and planning processes that currently underpin defence engagement and, stimulate debate, across a joint audience, on the requirements and challenges of delivering effective Defence engagement.

Note: JDNs are developed to fill doctrinal gaps or to stimulate discussion for informing future doctrine. They are authoritative, based on current practice and established doctrine, but they are not ratified.

You may also be interested in

Published 28 August 2015
Last updated 7 November 2022 + show all updates

  1. Updated links to 'you may also be interested in'

  2. Added updated JDN 1-15.

  3. First published.

Related content