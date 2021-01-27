The Orchestration of Military Strategic Effects guide

The guide describes how defence delivers outputs up to the UK government, out to allies, across to partners and down throughout defence.

The OMSE guide lists 10 principles designed to change how defence behaves and functions when conducting this orchestration. These principles are key to ensuring more coherent and timely audience-centric, military strategic effects are created that contribute toward national objectives. They are:

The focal point of defence contribution to UK Fusion Doctrine is Whitehall Information advantage is key to orchestrating military strategic effect and integrated action Audiences must be better understood Integrated action Agility through simplicity Delegation Transitions and adaptive posture Change to a campaigning mindset Proactive not just reactive Resilience and consistency.

Successful orchestration is essential to ensure that defence is configured to contribute to Fusion Doctrine alongside other partners across government.

Related information

JCN 1/20, Multi-Domain Integration.