Realising the ambitions of the UK’s Defence Space Strategy

This study analyses strategic, policy and capability choices facing the implementation of the MOD’s new Defence Space Strategy.

The study was conducted in 2021 and had three core research objectives:

map out the key factors shaping implementation of the Defence Space Strategy identify and articulate key elements of UK Defence’s “value proposition” in the space domain design a high-level decision support tool to navigate capability management decisions around the own-collaborate-access framework outlined in the 2021 Integrated Review and the associated Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS)

The concluding chapters to the report provide additional detail on the implications for UK Defence.

The key findings of the study include:

MOD needs to be ambitious and needs to build space literacy in the UK

Defence is likely to be a “market taker” rather than “market maker” in many areas, given the dual-use nature of space technology

equally, this brings opportunities (innovation for example.) in a domain less encumbered by legacy choices, platforms or structures

there is a window of opportunity for UK Defence to do things differently in space (for example around multi-domain integration, acquisition or ties with industry)

there is a need for prioritisation around own-collaborate-access choices; own where necessary, collaborate where possible, access where prudent

to exploit new opportunities, UK Defence needs to appreciate and – crucially – communicate its evolving “value proposition” to different audiences including across-MOD and Whitehall, and with allies, industry, academia and the public

Background

The Defence Space Strategy (DSS) was published on 1 February 2022. It sets out the UK Government’s ambition to be a meaningful actor in space and details how we will operationalise this key domain, working closely with allies and partners to keep space safe, secure and sustainable.

The DSS announces an investment of an extra £1.4 billion on space, in addition to the £5 billion already committed to the next generation of Skynet military satellite communications – this represents a significant increase in Government funding for the UK space sector.

This investment will play a part in stimulating innovation, commercialisation, and growth across the wider sector. Defence will utilise elements of the Defence Space Portfolio funding to further support Space S&T (which includes R&D), alongside existing funding.

Who should read this report?

This report will be relevant for the MOD, other government departments, overseas partners and organisations with an interest in the UK’s National and Defence Space Strategies and, in particular, the implementation of the Defence Space Strategy.

