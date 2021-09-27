Space plays a critical role in our daily lives. Satellites orbiting the Earth keep us connected, support our defence and security, help us navigate, and monitor the climate and weather. The UK’s space sector is a vital part of our economy, worth over £16.4 billion per year and employing over 45,000 people across the UK.

This first ever National Space Strategy brings together the UK’s strengths in science and technology, defence, regulation and diplomacy to pursue a bold national vision:

We will build one of the most innovative and attractive space economies in the world, and the UK will grow as a space nation. We will protect and defend the UK’s interests in space, shape the space environment and use space to help solve challenges at home and overseas. Through cutting edge research, we will inspire the next generation and sustain the UK’s competitive edge in space science and technology.

This strategy outlines 4 key pillars which will support the achievement of that ambition:

1. Unlocking growth in the space sector

2. Collaborating internationally

3. Growing the UK as a science and technology superpower

4. Developing resilient space capabilities and services



Through these pillars, and a 10 point plan setting out the initial focus areas for the coming years, the strategy aims to establish the right conditions to achieve the UK’s civil and defence ambitions in space.

