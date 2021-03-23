Building on the outcomes of the Integrated Review and the Defence in a competitive age Command Paper, the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy ( DSIS ) provides the framework for government to work with industry to achieve those ambitions; driving innovation and improvements in productivity to ensure that the UK continues to have competitive, innovative and world-class defence and security industries that underpin our national security and drive prosperity and growth across the UK.

This new strategy is the result of a cross-Government review, led by the Ministry of Defence but with input and expertise from other government departments. It sets out a package of policy, process and legislative change across key areas of acquisition and procurement, productivity and resilience, technology and innovation, and international collaboration, exports and foreign investment. The DSIS positions the UK’s defence and security industries as strategic capabilities in their own right, and sets out specific approaches to the particular capability and technology segments that are most important to the UK’s national security.