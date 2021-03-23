Corporate report

Defence and Security Industrial Strategy

The Defence and Security Industrial Strategy sets out a new strategic approach to the UK’s defence and security industrial sectors.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
23 March 2021

Documents

Defence and Security Industrial Strategy

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2496-1, CP 410 PDF, 2.86MB, 112 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (accessible version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2496-1, CP 410 HTML

Order a copy

Details

Building on the outcomes of the Integrated Review and the Defence in a competitive age Command Paper, the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) provides the framework for government to work with industry to achieve those ambitions; driving innovation and improvements in productivity to ensure that the UK continues to have competitive, innovative and world-class defence and security industries that underpin our national security and drive prosperity and growth across the UK.

This new strategy is the result of a cross-Government review, led by the Ministry of Defence but with input and expertise from other government departments. It sets out a package of policy, process and legislative change across key areas of acquisition and procurement, productivity and resilience, technology and innovation, and international collaboration, exports and foreign investment. The DSIS positions the UK’s defence and security industries as strategic capabilities in their own right, and sets out specific approaches to the particular capability and technology segments that are most important to the UK’s national security.

Published 23 March 2021

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do