Allied Joint Doctrine for Sustainment of Operations (AJP-4)
This publication is the keystone NATO doctrine for the conduct of sustainment in peace, crisis and conflict.
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Sustainment of Operations (Edition C Version 1) provides guidance to commanders and staffs on the planning, execution, coordination and synchronisation of the sustainment of Alliance operations and missions.
Who should read this publication
AJP-4 focuses on the operational level, although it also has utility at the strategic and tactical levels. In addition, the doctrine is instructive to, and provides a useful framework for operations conducted by a coalition of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, partners and non-NATO states. It also provides a reference for non-military actors.