Allied Joint Doctrine for Maritime Operations (AJP-3.1)
This publication provides direction and guidance on the conduct of maritime operations.
Documents
Details
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.1, Allied Joint Doctrine for Maritime Operations (Edition B Version 1) describes the fundamentals, command and control, and planning considerations of maritime operations throughout the continuum of competition. It also provides an overview of the contribution of maritime forces in joint operations.
Who should read this publication
This publication is written for the joint force commander, the maritime component commander, subordinate commanders, adjacent component commanders and their staff when conducting maritime operations.
The doctrine also provides a useful framework for operations conducted by a coalition of partners and non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization nations, and provides a reference for civilians operating with the maritime component.