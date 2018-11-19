Allied Joint Doctrine for Civil-Military Cooperation (AJP-3.19)
Allied Joint Publication-3.19 provides NATO guidance for civil-military cooperation, explaining its principles, core activities and integration within the joint function framework.
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.19, Allied Joint Doctrine for Civil-Military Cooperation (Edition B Version 1) is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) doctrine for the planning, conduct and assessment of civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) in the context of Allied joint operations.
It contains four chapters and a supporting annex that cover operations context, CIMIC fundamentals and principles, CIMIC as a joint function, and its staff function.
This doctrine supports NATO’s behaviour-centric and comprehensive approaches by showing how CIMIC helps understand the operating environment and coordinates military and non-military action through civil factor integration and civil-military interaction.
Who should read this publication
This publication is intended as guidance for joint NATO staffs working with civil-military cooperation, although it may provide a useful framework for activities and operations conducted by NATO members and partner nations.
The document also serves as a reference for non-military actors who need to understand how NATO approaches civil-military cooperation and interaction.
CIMIC staff, planners, and those involved in operations requiring coordination between military forces and civilian organisations will find this publication particularly relevant to their work.