Defence Operational Energy Strategy
The Defence Operational Energy Strategy (DOES) sets out how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) will respond to the global energy transition taking place due to climate change.
The energy transition is driving a technology revolution of unprecedented magnitude and will change fundamentally how militaries use energy and carry out operations. Defence will adopt a new approach to managing fuel and energy, leading to a cultural shift in how the MOD makes its operational energy decisions.
The DOES describes how the MOD will maximise operational advantage through its energy choices. Operational advantage will be achieved through three strategic outcomes:
Advantage through energy. The MOD will innovate and deploy energy sources and technologies that provide it with battle-winning advantages over its adversaries.
Advantage through coherence. The MOD will work with its allies and industrial base to enhance energy interoperability and interchangeability across domains and joint forces, and its integration with its trusted industrial base.
Advantage through organisational agility. The MOD will minimise the long-term, evolving risks of the energy transition and maximise the speed at which it harnesses new opportunities. It will do this by systematically identifying, assessing and adapting to evolving energy trends faster and more effectively than its adversaries.