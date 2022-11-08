The Sustainable Support Strategy (SSS) is Defence Support’s (DefSp) initial response to the challenges climate change poses.

It sets out an ambition where sustainable Support Advantage unlocks the potential of the future force. One where we reduce the vulnerability of UK Defence to environmental risk and mitigate the environmental impact of Defence’s activities. These vulnerabilities and risks include, for example, how the changing weather and environment could affect our ability to deliver logistics support owing to rising temperatures or sea levels.

The Strategy outlines how we plan to reduce our emissions and increase the sustainability of our operations and how we can maximise the opportunities presented through novel approaches and technology.

Collectively, its output will maintain or improve our capability, effectiveness, and efficiency in line with the UK’s national ambitions.

The Strategy follows-on from, and starts, the work called for in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach (CCSSA). It remains in step with the Department’s approach to climate change and sustainability (CC&S) and is complementary to other work, such as the development of the Defence Operational Energy Strategy and work taking place within the Front-Line Commands and Defence Enabling Organisations.