MOD Health, Safety and Environmental Protection (HS&EP) Functional Strategy

The Ministry of Defence is acutely aware of the duty of care it owes to its people, the public and the environment and therefore takes its Health, Safety and Environmental Protection ( HS&EP ) obligations extremely seriously.

The HS&EP function owner is the Chief Operating Officer who has delegated authority to lead the function to the Director of HS&EP . Director HS&EP has made it his personal mission to build a strong culture of safety, where there is genuine care for all those who deliver defence activities and those who may be affected by defence activities, where there is open and honest reporting and where everyone feels able to speak up.

There are currently around 1,500 defence personnel (military, civilian and contractors) who are in a HS&EP -related role, and many more who have HS&EP responsibilities.