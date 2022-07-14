Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022

The Annual Report and Accounts consists of a Performance Report, an Accountability Report and the Annual Accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2021 to 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
14 July 2022

Documents

Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3543-1, HC 500 2022-23



Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022 (print-ready PDF)

PDF, 23.3 MB, 236 pages

Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022 cover (print-ready PDF)

PDF, 1.97 MB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022 excel tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 499 KB

Details

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022 was laid in Parliament on 14 July 2022.

The Performance Report contains a Foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an Introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a Financial Performance Summary by Director General Finance and provides Performance Analysis against the Department’s five Priority Outcomes.

The Accountability Report consists of a Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration and Staff Report and Parliamentary Accountability and Audit Report.

The Annual Accounts consist of Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts. A number of Annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

Published 14 July 2022

