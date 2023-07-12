Defence Aviation Net Zero Strategy
A strategy outlining how the Defence Aviation sector will contribute to the UK’s Net Zero ambition, while ensuring its continued operational effectiveness.
Documents
Details
Building on the Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach, this strategy sets out why climate change and sustainability is important to the Defence Aviation sector for its continued contribution to Defence. It outlines how Defence will contribute to the UK’s Net Zero ambition through five strategic pillars: Rethinking Capability Provision, Improving Efficiency, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Zero Emission Propulsion and Carbon Removals.
This strategy has been developed with cross-government department input to ensure it aligns to the DfT’s Jet Zero Strategy. It has also been developed in collaboration with industry and academic partners through the Defence Supplier’s Forum Climate Change and Sustainability Steering Group.