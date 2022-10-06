Defence Safety Management System (JSP 815 Part 1)
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 815 provides the Defence Safety Management System (SMS) framework of goals and guidance to enable Defence organisations to develop and implement their own safety management systems tailored to their business.
Documents
Details
Part 1 of the Defence Safety Management System (SMS) framework provides the elements, expectations and performance statements that must be achieved to move Defence to a highly resilient and proactive organisation. The policy has been developed to align with ISO 45001 requirements.