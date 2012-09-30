The armed forces legal aid scheme (JSP 838)
The guide to all legal aid matters for court martial, service civilian court, summary appeal court and overseas civilian court proceedings.
The armed forces legal aid scheme replaces all previous single and joint service regulations concerning legal aid in respect of the ‘service justice system’ for service and relevant civilian personnel.
The definitive guide to all legal aid matters for court martial, service civilian court, summary appeal court and overseas civilian court proceedings. Of particular interest to defendants/appellants and all who are directly or indirectly involved in service justice system.
