Guidance

The armed forces legal aid scheme (JSP 838)

The guide to all legal aid matters for court martial, service civilian court, summary appeal court and overseas civilian court proceedings.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
30 September 2012
Last updated
23 July 2024 — See all updates

Documents

Procedure The Armed Forces Legal Aid Scheme (AFLAS)

MS Word Document, 159 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Procedure The Armed Forces Legal Aid Scheme (AFLAS) - Accessible Version

ODT, 142 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Policy The Armed Forces Legal Aid Scheme (AFLAS)

MS Word Document, 300 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Policy The Armed Forces Legal Aid Scheme (AFLAS) - Accessible Version

ODT, 243 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The armed forces legal aid scheme replaces all previous single and joint service regulations concerning legal aid in respect of the ‘service justice system’ for service and relevant civilian personnel.

The definitive guide to all legal aid matters for court martial, service civilian court, summary appeal court and overseas civilian court proceedings. Of particular interest to defendants/appellants and all who are directly or indirectly involved in service justice system.

Updates to this page

Published 30 September 2012
Last updated 23 July 2024 + show all updates

  1. Updates made to JSP 838 parts one and two with Accessible Versions attached.

  2. Updated to provide the latest version of the JSP 838: the armed forces legal aid scheme.

  3. Updated version published

  4. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content