Aide memoire on the law of armed conflict (JSP 381)
This document outlines the basic rules of the law of armed conflict.
All personnel must be aware of the basic rules of the ‘law of armed conflict’ including practical application of the principles of:
- military necessity
- proportionality
- distinction
- humanity
These are laid out in JSP 381 aide memoire on the law of armed conflict.
More detailed information is provided in the manual itself JSP 383: UK manual of the law of armed conflict.
Published 23 September 2010
Last updated 21 July 2020 + show all updates
Updated: Aide memoire on the law of armed conflict.
First published.