Human Factors Integration in defence systems (JSP 912)

This Joint Service Publication defines MOD policy regarding the process of Human Factors Integration (HFI) in defence systems.

Ministry of Defence
3 February 2014
See all updates

JSP 912: Human Factors Integration in defence systems (Part 1: directive)

Ref: JSP 912 Part 1 PDF, 305 KB, 16 pages

JSP 912: Human Factors Integration in defence systems (Part 2: guidance)

PDF, 1.06 MB, 71 pages

Joint Service Publication (JSP) 912 is issued for the purpose of promulgating Ministry of Defence policy regarding the process of human factors integration (HFI) in defence systems for service personnel and contractors. HFI involves the identification and trade-off of people related considerations that could affect capability development and delivery.

