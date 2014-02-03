Human Factors Integration in defence systems (JSP 912)
This Joint Service Publication defines MOD policy regarding the process of Human Factors Integration (HFI) in defence systems.
Documents
Details
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 912 is issued for the purpose of promulgating Ministry of Defence policy regarding the process of human factors integration (HFI) in defence systems for service personnel and contractors. HFI involves the identification and trade-off of people related considerations that could affect capability development and delivery.
Last updated 17 March 2022 + show all updates
-
Update of: JSP 912 documents.
-
Updated JSP to the latest edition.
-
First published.