Regulations for the mobilisation of UK reserve forces (JSP 753)
A single source of overarching, joint direction and guidance on the mobilisation of reservists.
Documents
Details
JSP 753 is the authoritative policy and guidance on mobilising UK reserve forces. It provides guidance for staff who are responsible for the mobilisation of UK reserve forces and employers who have staff that are in the reserves.
Last updated 31 May 2023 + show all updates
-
Updated JSP 753: regulations for the mobilisation of UK reserve forces, part 1 directive and part 2 guidance.
-
First published.