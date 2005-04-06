Guidance

Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765)

Provides a statement of policy for the MOD compensation schemes where illness, injury or death is caused by service.

Added updated document
Updated the JSP to version 3.
Updated with the latest version of the statement of policy.
First published.
Ministry of Defence
Armed forces compensation
Joint Service Publication (JSP)