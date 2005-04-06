Guidance
Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765)
Provides a statement of policy for the MOD compensation schemes where illness, injury or death is caused by service.
Detail
This Joint Service Publication (JSP) provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with statute or policy mandated by defence or on defence by Central Government.
There are 2 sections in this document, which are:
- Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
- War Pensions Scheme
Related information
*Armed forces compensation: a guide *Pensions for veterans *Veterans UK *Independent Medical Expert Group