A world class pension scheme for your service

When a member of the armed forces reaches their retirement age, they receive one of the most generous pension schemes available in the UK. This fairly reflects the unique sacrifice they have provided their country throughout their career.

All members of the armed forces are automatically enrolled into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme and unlike almost all other schemes, members pay 0% in contributions each month. The scheme is also protected by legislation and distributed from the public purse, so it can be depended upon.

Find out your likely retirement income

You can estimate your final pension on the online Armed Forces Pension calculator.

How to claim your pension

If you are eligible for a pension, please follow the contact details at the bottom of this page and ensure that you have your service number to hand.

About the pension schemes

There are 3 revisions of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme; each named after the year of their implementation. You can select from the links below for further information about the schemes.

The first 2 are closed to new members. The 2015 scheme was introduced after the Hutton review of pension schemes because the population’s life expectancy rates were rising, there was a need to ensure that payments of armed forces pensions were sustainable.

If you are unsure what scheme you are a member of (and you may be on a combination of schemes), please follow the contact details at the bottom of this page (with your service number handy).

Forms and documents

If you have been advised that you need to complete a form or view a detailed pension scheme guide, you can find these on the Veterans UK pensions forms page.

You can use the contact detail below for help and information on your armed forces pension: