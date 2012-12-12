Guidance
Armed forces pensions
Details of service pensions and pension services managed by Veterans UK.
A world class pension scheme for your service
When a member of the armed forces reaches their retirement age, they receive one of the most generous pension schemes available in the UK. This fairly reflects the unique sacrifice they have provided their country throughout their career.
All members of the armed forces are automatically enrolled into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme and unlike almost all other schemes, members pay 0% in contributions each month. The scheme is also protected by legislation and distributed from the public purse, so it can be depended upon.
Find out your likely retirement income
You can estimate your final pension on the online Armed Forces Pension calculator.
How to claim your pension
If you are eligible for a pension, please follow the contact details at the bottom of this page and ensure that you have your service number to hand.
About the pension schemes
There are 3 revisions of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme; each named after the year of their implementation. You can select from the links below for further information about the schemes.
The first 2 are closed to new members. The 2015 scheme was introduced after the Hutton review of pension schemes because the population’s life expectancy rates were rising, there was a need to ensure that payments of armed forces pensions were sustainable.
If you are unsure what scheme you are a member of (and you may be on a combination of schemes), please follow the contact details at the bottom of this page (with your service number handy).
Forms and documents
If you have been advised that you need to complete a form or view a detailed pension scheme guide, you can find these on the Veterans UK pensions forms page.
Contact details
You can use the contact detail below for help and information on your armed forces pension:
Veterans UK Pension Division
Mail Point 480
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow
Scotlland
G2 8EX
Veterans UK helpline 0800 085 3600
Last updated 1 August 2018 + show all updates
- Guidance re-written to help service personnel and veterans find out about their pensions. There has not been any changes to the available pension schemes.
- CICO form replaced with the latest version
- Added contact details for the Equiniti Paymaster (EP) Communications Centre (for armed forces pension payments queries).
- CICO claim form replaced with latest edition
- Added information about AFPS 15.
- Updated contact details.
- Updated the JPAC enquiry Centre information.
- Added information about Gurkha Ex-Far East Prisoners of War Scheme.
- Added information about the Far Eastern Prisoners of War Ex-Gratia Scheme
- Updated the Criminal injuries compensation (overseas) scheme.
- Updated text adding section "Changes from April 2015 affecting transfer out. Updated Service deferred pensions section.
- Updated 'Service preserved pensions' section.
- Replaced list of links for Pension codes to one link to Pension code page. Removed MMP 123 booklet.
- Updated AFPS 15 information and added new video.
- Added updated CIC(O) claim form.
- Updated current contact details and information to reflect organisational changes.
- Added contact information regarding AFPS 15 enquiries.
- Added paragraph on "Stakeholder Pensions".
- Armed forces compensation content removed and published separately on a new page.
- Updated the AFPS 2015 section
- Updated with information on the Armed Forces Pension Scheme. Added video and transcript
- Added information about legislation for the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
- Removed commeration information and added link to Support for Veterans page.
- Updated AFIP information
- New version of CICO claim form
- First published.