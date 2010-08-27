Guidance
Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975 Regulations
- Ministry of Defence
- Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975
- 27 August 2010
Last updated: 1 April 2017
AFPS 75 Regulations.
Naval and Marine Pensions (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefit Scheme) Order 2010
PDF, 318KB, 108 pages
Army pensions warrant correction slip
PDF, 10.2KB
Army Pensions (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) (Amendment) Warrant 2010
PDF, 417KB, 67 pages
Army Pensions AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) Warrant 2010
PDF, 604KB, 92 pages
Army Pension Warrant 1977: revised edition 2009
PDF, 751KB, 242 pages
Air Force (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2010
PDF, 393KB, 64 pages
Air Force (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) Order 2010
PDF, 567KB, 85 pages
Royal Warrant 2010: gallantry awards
PDF, 86.5KB, 5 pages
Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975 Regulations.
The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 (Consequential Provisions) Order, SI 2014 No 107
The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 (Consequential and Contrary Provisions and Scotland) Order 2014, SI 2014 No 560
The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 and Marriage and Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2014 (Consequential Provisions) Order 2014 SI 2014/3061
Armed Forces (Transitional Provisions) Pensions Regulations 2015, SI 2015/568
- Updated to add: Naval and Marine Pensions (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefit Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2017; Army Pensions (AFPS 1975 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) (Amendment) Warrant 2017; Air Force (AFPS 75 and Attributable Benefits Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2017.
