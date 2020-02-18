Veterans UK Armed Forces Pensions forms

Overview

The forms on this page should be used when claiming under any of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes ( AFPS ). For information including detailed breakdowns of the schemes, legislation and pension calculator can be found on the Pensions and Compensation for Veterans page.

If you can not download a form, please contact Joint Personnel Administration Centre

If you need more information on Armed Forces Pension Schemes, please contact Veterans UK using one of the following options:

Veterans UK JPAC Enquiry Centre

Mail Point 480

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow

G2 8EX



Armed Forces Pension application form

If you are eligible and need to apply for an Armed Forces Pension please complete and return this form by post. You must also complete this form if you are using the overseas pensions payment mandate forms.

Opting in/out of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme

If you wish to opt out of or opt back in to your Armed Forces Pension Scheme, please complete and return this form by post.

Nomination of Death Benefit and allocation of pension

If you wish to nominate an organisation or a person (who is not your spouse, or partner) for death benefit or revoke any previous nominations, please complete and return this form by post.

If you want to allocate a portion of your pension to a financial dependant or remove an existing dependant, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

This form must be submitted at least 6 months before a payment is due to be made.

You can allocate up to 37.5% of your pension, so that after you die one or more nominated dependants can receive an income for life (certain conditions apply)

If you want to allocate a portion of your pension to an additional financial dependant, please also complete this form and return by post with Form 3.

Divorce / Dissolution

If you want an assessment of pension or cash equivalent valuation for a divorce or dissolution of civil partnership, please complete and return this form by post.

Paying more into your pension

If you want to purchase in-scheme additional voluntary contributions (AVCs) for the purpose of increasing your death in service lump sum and/or maximise your spouse/civil partner’s AFPS entitlement, please complete and return this form by post.

If you want to increase your AFPS by purchasing added years/days, please complete and return this form by post. Please note

Added years can be bought as whole or part years by making a regular contribution. Contributions are limited to 15% of pensionable earnings

If you want to request a quote for Added Pension, please complete and return this form by post.

If you want to purchase Added Pension, please complete and return this form by post.

Commutation of your pension

If you want to commute/ inversely-commute your pension, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

Within 6 months of the pension coming into payment you can apply to exchange all or part of the lump sum for an increase in pension (certain conditions apply)

AFPS forecast requests

If you want to request a pension forecast please complete and return this form by post.

If you want to request a preserved pension forecast please complete and return this form by post.

If you want to request a former spouse pension credit forecast please complete and return this form by post.

Claim for payments

If you want to claim for a preserved pension payment, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

Preserved pensions are normally paid from pension benefit age (currently age 65), but are not paid automatically and have to be claimed

If you want to claim for a former spouse pension credit payment, please complete and return this form by post.

Scheme Pays

Use this form if you want Veterans UK to pay all or part of your tax charge to HMRC, please complete and return this form by post.

Compensation forms have now been moved and are available on the Veterans UK compensation forms.