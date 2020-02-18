Veterans UK Armed Forces Pensions forms

Guidance

Use these forms when claiming an Armed Forces Pension.

Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

The forms on this page should be used when claiming under any of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes (AFPS). For information including detailed breakdowns of the schemes, legislation and pension calculator can be found on the Pensions and Compensation for Veterans page.

If you can not download a form, please contact Joint Personnel Administration Centre

If you need more information on Armed Forces Pension Schemes, please contact Veterans UK using one of the following options:

Joint Personnel Administration Centre (JPAC):
Freephone (UK only): 0800 085 3600
Telephone (Overseas): +44 141 224 3600 Phone (Military): 94560 3600 Email : dbs-pensionshelp@bspv.mod.uk

Veterans UK JPAC Enquiry Centre
Mail Point 480
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow
G2 8EX

Armed Forces Pension application form

If you are eligible and need to apply for an Armed Forces Pension please complete and return this form by post. You must also complete this form if you are using the overseas pensions payment mandate forms.

Active serving AFPS Application Form (Form 1)

PDF, 446KB, 9 pages

Opting in/out of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme

If you wish to opt out of or opt back in to your Armed Forces Pension Scheme, please complete and return this form by post.

Opt in/out of AFPS (Form 16)

PDF, 140KB, 5 pages

Nomination of Death Benefit and allocation of pension

If you wish to nominate an organisation or a person (who is not your spouse, or partner) for death benefit or revoke any previous nominations, please complete and return this form by post.

Nomination/Revocation of death benefit (AFPS05/RFPS05/AFPS15) (Form 2)

PDF, 187KB, 8 pages

If you want to allocate a portion of your pension to a financial dependant or remove an existing dependant, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

  • This form must be submitted at least 6 months before a payment is due to be made.
  • You can allocate up to 37.5% of your pension, so that after you die one or more nominated dependants can receive an income for life (certain conditions apply)

Allocation of pension (AFPS05/RFPS05/AFPS15) (Form 3)

PDF, 205KB, 7 pages

If you want to allocate a portion of your pension to an additional financial dependant, please also complete this form and return by post with Form 3.

Allocation of pension continuation sheet (AFPS05/RFPS05/AFPS15) (Form 3A)

PDF, 145KB, 6 pages

Divorce / Dissolution

If you want an assessment of pension or cash equivalent valuation for a divorce or dissolution of civil partnership, please complete and return this form by post.

Divorce / Dissolution request form

PDF, 411KB, 9 pages

Paying more into your pension

If you want to purchase in-scheme additional voluntary contributions (AVCs) for the purpose of increasing your death in service lump sum and/or maximise your spouse/civil partner’s AFPS entitlement, please complete and return this form by post.

In-scheme AVCs authorisation and disclaimer by member (AFPS 75) (Form 4)

PDF, 138KB, 5 pages

If you want to increase your AFPS by purchasing added years/days, please complete and return this form by post. Please note

  • Added years can be bought as whole or part years by making a regular contribution. Contributions are limited to 15% of pensionable earnings

AVCs added years authorisation and disclaimer by member (AFPS 75) (Form 5)

PDF, 171KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you want to request a quote for Added Pension, please complete and return this form by post.

Added pension quotation application (AFPS 15) (Form 6)

PDF, 531KB, 5 pages

If you want to purchase Added Pension, please complete and return this form by post.

Added pension purchase / cancellation (AFPS15) (Form 6A)

PDF, 538KB, 5 pages

Commutation of your pension

If you want to commute/ inversely-commute your pension, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

  • Within 6 months of the pension coming into payment you can apply to exchange all or part of the lump sum for an increase in pension (certain conditions apply)

Commutation Options (AFPS15/AFPS05/RFPS) (Form 9)

PDF, 149KB, 5 pages

AFPS forecast requests

If you want to request a pension forecast please complete and return this form by post.

Active serving pension forecast request (Form 12)

PDF, 211KB, 6 pages

If you want to request a preserved pension forecast please complete and return this form by post.

Out of service preserved pension forecast request (Form 14)

PDF, 675KB, 6 pages

If you want to request a former spouse pension credit forecast please complete and return this form by post.

Former spouse pension credit forecast request (Form 18)

PDF, 162KB, 5 pages

Claim for payments

If you want to claim for a preserved pension payment, please complete and return this form by post. Please note:

  • Preserved pensions are normally paid from pension benefit age (currently age 65), but are not paid automatically and have to be claimed

AFPS Preserved Pension application (Form 8)

PDF, 1.14MB, 11 pages

If you want to claim for a former spouse pension credit payment, please complete and return this form by post.

Claim for payment of former spouse pension credit (Form 8A)

PDF, 375KB, 9 pages

Scheme Pays

Use this form if you want Veterans UK to pay all or part of your tax charge to HMRC, please complete and return this form by post.

Scheme pays notification of final decision (Form 17)

PDF, 264KB, 5 pages

Compensation forms have now been moved and are available on the Veterans UK compensation forms.

